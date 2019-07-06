The care homes in and around Leeds that the CQC have rated inadequate or needing improvement
When it comes to homes for our elderly loved ones, we want to know they're in the best place possible.
These are the care homes in Leeds which the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have rated as either 'needs improvement' or 'inadequate' in the past year. You can see the full reports on the CQC website here.
1. Owlett Hall, Drighlington
Owlett Hall between Drighligton and Gildersome was rated inadequate in a report published in June.