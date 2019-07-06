Moorfield House, run by care Concern Yorkshire, was rated as "requires improvement" in a CQC report in June.

The care homes in and around Leeds that the CQC have rated inadequate or needing improvement

When it comes to homes for our elderly loved ones, we want to know they're in the best place possible.

These are the care homes in Leeds which the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have rated as either 'needs improvement' or 'inadequate' in the past year. You can see the full reports on the CQC website here.

Owlett Hall between Drighligton and Gildersome was rated inadequate in a report published in June.

1. Owlett Hall, Drighlington

Owlett Hall between Drighligton and Gildersome was rated inadequate in a report published in June.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
The Bupa-run care home was given a "requires improvement" rating in April.

2. Wykebeck Court, York Road

The Bupa-run care home was given a "requires improvement" rating in April.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Burley House, run by Embracing Independent Lifestyles, was rated as "requires improvement" in August 2018.

3. Burley House Nursing Home, Burley

Burley House, run by Embracing Independent Lifestyles, was rated as "requires improvement" in August 2018.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Harewood Court on Harehills Lane, run by Solutions Ltd, was rated as "requires improvement" in December.

4. Harewood Court, Chapel Allerton

Harewood Court on Harehills Lane, run by Solutions Ltd, was rated as "requires improvement" in December.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5