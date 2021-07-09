The Botanist Leeds to close early on Sunday to allow staff to watch England match

The Botanist said it will close most of its venues across the country early to allow staff in its venues to get behind Southgate’s side this Sunday.

Following the heroics of Wednesday night, Operations Director Matt Bamber instructed all venues not screening the game to down tools on Sunday in time for the match.

Guests can enjoy The Botanist’s botanical cocktails and kebabs whilst they countdown to kick-off with a last booking of 5:30pm, but after the final whistle at 7.30pm staff will head home for the kick off.

The Botanist – which in recent years has been named in the UK’s best places to work three times – is keen to give something back to staff who have worked incredibly hard in the 18 months.

Matt Bamber, Operations Director for New World Trading Company who owns The Botanist, said: “Gareth Southgate has shown us all the value of teamwork in the past few weeks and how every squad member is vital to being successful.

"That is why we are announcing we’ll be closing early on Sunday to allow as many of our staff as possible to watch the game.

"We still have a handful of sell-out sites showing the game in Alderley Edge, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and Cardiff – we don’t want to be a jinx for any superstitious fans who’ve visited us for every game.