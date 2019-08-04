Millennium Square was a blaze of colour.

The best pictures from the brilliant Leeds Pride 2019

Leeds has been awash with colour for the city's annual Pride celebration.

Check out the best pictures from the 2019 parade below.

Pictured (left to right) Lavana Keller, Connel West, and Rainey Bustard.

1. Leeds Pride 2019

Hanging out on the Headrow.

2. Leeds Pride 2019

July Jones entertaining the crowds in Millennium Square.

3. Leeds Pride 2019

Sophie Ball in Millennium Square.

4. Leeds Pride 2019

