Amanda Mahoney: "Leeds Water Taxi - so many people don’t know about it!!" Pic: Leeds Dock

The best attractions in Leeds according to our readers - including those 'you might not know about'

There are incredible attractions across Leeds and always something to do.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:45 am

However, some may have gone under the radar. Here, our readers give their own opinions on the best attractions "you might not know about":

1.

Louise Carr: "Tropical world at Roundhay." Pic: Tropical World

Photo: Tropical World

2.

Josie Pennock: "Thackeray medical museum really good." Jamie Calderwood, lead nurse in Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust's Covid-19 Research Delivery Team, is pictured outside the Thackray Museum of Medicine. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo: Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3.

Debra Sanderson: "Rodley Nature Reserve." Pic: Google

Photo: google

4.

Jon Luke Mullen: "Leeds Urban Bike Park in Middleton." Pic: Simon Hulme

Photo: Simon Hulme

