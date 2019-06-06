The artist who brought Leeds Little Free Library boxes to our streets has died

An artist who brought the joy of reading onto dozens of Leeds streets has passed away.

Tributes have been paid to Carry Franklin, a painter who founded the Leeds Little Free Library project and painted many of the brightly-coloured boxes we see on our streets.

Carry Franklin, who founded the Leeds Little Free Library project

Now residents are being asked to pay homage to Carry in the most touching and marvellous way.

Neighbours on streets where the library boxes have been erected are being called on to festoon them with fairy lights as a tribute.

A message on the Little Free Library Facebook page said: "We are heartbroken to tell you that Carry died at 4am, June 4th.

"She flew off peacefully with the dawn chorus.

"If you want to mark her wonderful legacy and help her on her way, we invite you to put fairy lights on your libraries on the 7th. Let's spread the love across this whole city and keep her project alive."

The Leeds Little Free Library project has been running since 2017, installing black boxes where residents can donate and take books for free. There are more than 40 boxes across the city, with the project even expanding into Bradford.

Carry was one of several local artists to paint the book exchanges.

In an interview with the Guardian last year, Carry said: "I love the serendipity of it - the fact you never know what book you're going to get."

Headingley and Hyde Park councillor Neil Walshaw joined in paying tribute.

He said: "Carry was a shining light in our community. Her warmth, energy and smile were loved by all who knew her.

"She was the creator of ‘Leeds Little Free Libraries’, which are a brilliant way of exchanging books. Look out for the colourful boxes around our city. There is one on Alma Road, Headingley, where she lived.

"When you use them please spare a thought for the wonderful human being behind them. Our thoughts are with her family and friends."