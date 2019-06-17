The A64 Red Bus Café is still for sale - here is how you can buy it

Have your say

Would you have what it takes to run one of the most unique Cafes in Yorkshire?

-> Leeds' famous Red Bus Cafe on the A64 is to close

The Red Bus Café is still on sale more than six months after being placed on the market.

The unit on the A64 between Leeds and Bramham is loved by generations of motorists.

In September 2018, the most recent owners of the converted 1968 double-decker gave up running the cafe and put it on the market.

However, over six months later the listing remains on the Anthony Sharp website.

The price of the bus is available only on application, and owners are also charged a £650 annual ground rent.

The post reads: "Briefly the situation comprises a former red bus which has been converted to provide a café / takeaway.

"The ground floor is fully fitted out with a complete comprehensive kitchen range and facility.

"Customer seating is available at both first floor and to the rear of the ground floor (covered area).

"Further details in respect of the equipment which is to be retained is available upon request."

The premises are "conveniently situated immediately off the A64 York Road to the north east of Leeds and in close proximity to the A1 national motorway which in turn provides access onto the M62 (east bound)", the post reads.

There are no main facilities available at the Cafe.

Power to the Red Bus Café is by way of a generator.

The Cafe has had a range of owners over the years.

In 2008 teenager Vicky Gray, from Seacroft, gave the business a go, and by 2014 it was in the hands of Jo Keighron and her daughters.