The 26 photos you'll only understand if you've eaten fish and chips at Harry Ramsden's over the years

It is the iconic Leeds fish and chips restaurant which started life in a wooden hut in 1928.

Three years later Harry Ramsden moved into new premises at Guiseley, complete with fitted carpets, oak panelled walls, and chandeliers. Fast forward to 2019 and the iconic brand which bore his name has been has been snapped up by a rival chain from the Boparan Restaurant Group. With champion chippy making the news we have turned back the clock to showcase these images from the YEP archive. Is this the Harry Ramsden's you remember? READ MORE: New owner is revealed for iconic Harry Ramsden's

Fish and chips frying.

1. April 1992

Andre Harding, general manager. tucks in.

2. January 1992

Waitresses wait for fish and chips.

3. October 1989

A view of the new extension at Harry Ramsden's.

4. 1968

