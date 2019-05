The photos which were taken in March 2007 provide a snapshot of life in the city. READ MORE: The 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages |

1. March 2007 A view looking down over Leeds city centre. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. March 2007 A view looking down over Headingley, with Yorkshire cricket ground and Leeds Rhinos stadium within the centre of the picture. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. March 2007 A view looking down onto the bottom of the M1 and M621. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. March 2007 A view looking down onto Crown Point retail park. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more