The 17 photos you'll only understand if you enjoyed 2019 Otley Cycle Races
It promises a scinitilating evening of high class racing and never fails to deliver.
Thousands took to the streets to enjoy the annual Otley Cycle Races which is now in its 34th consecutive year. And our photographer Tony Johnson was on hand to capture all the action. READ MORE: 20 random facts you (probably) didn’t know about Leeds
1. Otley Cycle Races
Cyclists set off on the Mens Elite race.
2. Otley Cycle Races
Action as cyclists negotiate a tight corner.
3. Otley Cycle Races
Can you spot yourself?
4. Otley Cycle Races
The Mens Classic peloton in action.
