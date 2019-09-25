The 17 Leeds statues and sculptures you may not know about
Leeds has plenty of motionless icons for you to peruse rather than pass next time you’re wandering around about the city.
Wednesday 25 September 2019 13:40
And then there are those which have been removed or remain somewhat of a mystery. How many of these are you familiar with?
1. December 1985
This fine figure was located above the main entrance to Atlas House on King Street. He and his companions, which included sculptured heads of Native Americans, had been spruced up when the building was renovated.
2. December 1991
This eight foot reclaimed Victorian fountain with four massive stone dogs was the centrepiece of a Boar Lane office development, one the site of the former Trevelyan Temperance Hotel.
3. June 1969
This queen took pride of place on the roof of an electrical showroom at the junction with Merrion Street. The figure was of Queen Victoria when she was aged 18 to 23.
4. Year unknown
The caption in our archive says this is the statue on the well of Cookridge Street baths in Leeds.
