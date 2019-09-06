The Swine That Dines.

The 16 Leeds food businesses given one star food hygiene ratings since June

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Leeds food businesses in June, July and August.

All the businesses listed have received the second lowest possible score. The rating system goes from 0-5, with one star meaning businesses need to make major improvements to their food hygiene practices.

New Wortley Community Centre, Tony Road, Wortley

1. Cafe@40

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet

2. Delicias Internacionales

Richardshaw Lane, Stanningley

3. Charlies Sarni Bar

Midgley Terrace, Woodhouse

4. Isaaa Grocery Shop

