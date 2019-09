All the businesses listed have received the second lowest possible score. The rating system goes from 0-5, with one star meaning businesses need to make major improvements to their food hygiene practices.

1. Cafe@40 New Wortley Community Centre, Tony Road, Wortley

2. Delicias Internacionales Dewsbury Road, Hunslet

3. Charlies Sarni Bar Richardshaw Lane, Stanningley

4. Isaaa Grocery Shop Midgley Terrace, Woodhouse

