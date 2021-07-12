Brave participants tested their physical and mental determination by taking on the epic challenge on Saturday, July 10.

The event, which was was held at Bramham Park, saw hundreds get involved.

Total Warrior has 26 obstacles for people to face including 'Hang Tough', 'Human BBQ' and 'Peaks of Pain'.

There was also a new obstacle called Waterfall.

Our photographer Steve Riding headed down to get all the best shots of the action...

1. Helen Leedham and Cheryl Abbott of Middleton, Leeds. Buy photo

2. A climb and a jump. Buy photo

3. Help over one of the obstacles Buy photo

4. It was a muddy challenge. Buy photo