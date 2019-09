Census data, published by tomforth.co.uk, has revealed the 11 Leeds areas where over 40 per cent of households do not have access to a car or a van. Does the list surprise you? All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Hyde Park & Woodhouse 38% of households have access to a car or van jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. City & Hunslet 41% of households have access to a car or van jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Burmantofts & Richmond Hill 41% of households have access to a car or van Google other Buy a Photo

4. Gipton & Harehills 44% of households have access to a car or van 0 Buy a Photo

View more