These figures list the worst performing 25 primary schools in the Leeds Council area organised by 'the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard', from the lowest first. All taken from Department for Education website on August 8, 2019.

1. Little London Primary Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 18. Progress in reading: Well below average. Progress in writing: Well below average. Progress in maths: Well below average

2. Meadowfield Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 21. Progress in reading: Well below average. Progress in writing: Average. Progress in maths: Well below average

3. Grimes Dike Primary Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 23. Progress in reading: Well below average. Progress in writing: Below average. Progress in maths: Well below average

4. Hollybush Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 23. Progress in reading: Average. Progress in writing: Average. Progress in maths: Average

