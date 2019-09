Have a huge budget?

Here are the ten most expensive average house price streets in Leeds according to Zoopla. The figures are based on prices paid in the last 12 months:

1. 10 - Blackmoor Lane, Bardsey, Leeds, LS17 Average price: 907,475

2. 9 - Manor Garth, Ledsham, South Milford, Leeds, LS25 Average price: 925,000

3. 8 - Manor Gates, Bramhope, Leeds, LS16 Average price: 970,000

4. 7 - Foxhill Crescent, Weetwood, Leeds, LS16 Average price: 990,000

