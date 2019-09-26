The 10 best value Leeds hotels according to Tripadvisor
Is your favourite on the list?
These are the ten best value hotels in Leeds according to Tripadvisor. For the full list click here:
1. 10 - Cosmopolitan Hotel
Address: Lower Briggate, Leeds LS1 4AE
google
other
2. 9 - Clayton Hotel
Address: 7 City Walk, Leeds LS11 9AT
google
other
3. 8 - Novotel Leeds Centre Hotel
Address: 4 Whitehall Quay, Leeds LS1 4HR
google
other
4. 7 - Dakota Leeds
Address: 8 Russell St, Leeds LS1 5RN
google
other
View more