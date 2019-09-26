Leeds Hotels

The 10 best value Leeds hotels according to Tripadvisor

Is your favourite on the list?

These are the ten best value hotels in Leeds according to Tripadvisor. For the full list click here:

Address: Lower Briggate, Leeds LS1 4AE

1. 10 - Cosmopolitan Hotel

Address: Lower Briggate, Leeds LS1 4AE
google
other
Buy a Photo
Address: 7 City Walk, Leeds LS11 9AT

2. 9 - Clayton Hotel

Address: 7 City Walk, Leeds LS11 9AT
google
other
Buy a Photo
Address: 4 Whitehall Quay, Leeds LS1 4HR

3. 8 - Novotel Leeds Centre Hotel

Address: 4 Whitehall Quay, Leeds LS1 4HR
google
other
Buy a Photo
Address: 8 Russell St, Leeds LS1 5RN

4. 7 - Dakota Leeds

Address: 8 Russell St, Leeds LS1 5RN
google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3