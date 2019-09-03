The 10 best places for fish and chips in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews
There are a wealth of places which offer fish and chips shops in Leeds, but according to TripAdvisor which of these are the best?
Which is your favourite fish and chip shop? With so many options, here are ten of the best according to Tripadvisor:
1. Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley, West Yorkshire
Ranked as number one on TripAdvisor for the best fish and chips in Leeds, Wetherby Whaler is a popular fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, which regularly has people queing out of the door.'They serve regular and large portions of fish and chips, and if youre feeling extra hungry you can try their Whaler GIANT Haddock.
Located on Harrogate Road, in the Yeadon area of Leeds, Murgatroyds is voted as the second best fish and chips shops in Leeds.'They serve large portions of freshly cooked fish and chips and similarly to the Wetherby Whaler, they also offer a three course pensioner special, where customers can get three courses for 10.
Although this is not specifically a fish and chip restaurant, but a restaurant which serves a whole range of other food, their fish and chips are top-notch. This independent, family owned restaurant is located in the heart of Leeds and is 100% Gluten Free.
This restaurant chain is dedicated to providing the best that British food has to offer, with a variety of fish and chip dishes being on the menu.'From fish goujons, to scampi, to a proper plate of fish and chips, Georges Great British Kitchen provides a tasty twist on this British staple, so if you fancy the traditional fish and chips or something a little different, this restaurant provides plenty of choice.