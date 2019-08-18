'Thank you weather gods': Sun comes out for Ed Sheeran's second night at Roundhay Park

The clouds finally parted for the 80,000 fans enjoying Ed Sheeran's second night at Roundhay Park on Saturday.

After miserable wet weather on Friday turning the park into a mud bath, the sun finally delivered on Saturday allowing the crowds to enjoy the last of the singer's two dates in Leeds.

Ed Sheeran pictured on stage on Friday night in Roundhay park

Park officials laid down straw across the mud-soaked cricket ground during Saturday daytime, after the terrain had been churned up by the wet weather and thousands of feet.

The Saturday night concert was originally sold out within days of tickets going on sale, and thousands of people descended on the park to see it lit up like Wembley Stadium.

Traffic however remained less chaotic than the previous night, which resulted in some fans missing the concert after the roads in Leeds city centre ground to a halt.

The concert area in the park remained fenced off on Sunday morning as construction teams began the task of dismantling the huge stage, although other areas of the park around the lakes and surrounding roads were re-opened.

READ MORE: The best pictures of Ed Sheeran concert-goers braving the rain for Friday night's concert at Roundhay Park

Liam Calland wrote on Twitter: "One of the best gigs I have ever been to. He was unbelievable.

"Back home in Yorkshire in front of a sell out crowd of 70,000 people. He reminisced about playing The Cockpit years ago and now here to a crowd this size!"

Ed Sheeran told the crowds on Friday night how his first gig in Leeds had been at the former Cockpit.

He said: "Then I played the main Cockpit room, then I played the [O2] Academy. I came to Leeds a lot, I had a lot of friends there at uni.

"My dream was always to play in small theatres so this has far surpassed anything I ever thought I'd play."

"I was born in Yorkshire so I wanted to come back here."

Ed Sheeran was born in Halifax before growing up in Suffolk.

The singer is on his final dates for his two-and-a-half year Divide tour, which will next weekend play its final dates at Chantry Park in Ipswich.