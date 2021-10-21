Tesco Whoosh expanding to 150 stores nationwide with the promise of 60-minute delivery times

Following the pilot launch of Tesco Whoosh earlier this year, Tesco has announced that more customers will have access to 60-minute grocery delivery straight to their door.

Tesco will be expanding the trial service to 150 Express stores across the country, including those in Leeds before the end of the year. Local customers can order via the Tesco app or website with all items appropriately packaged to ensure of there freshness and safely delivered by bike, moped or car, with a £5 delivery fee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will be able to order via an app for delivery to their door within 60 minutes.

Whoosh customers can still earn Clubcard points, use coupons, and take advantage of in-store offers.

Since the start the pandemic, Tesco have delivered more than 2bn items, the equivalent to 200 orders per minute and became the first UK retailer to make over one million grocery deliveries in a single week.

Tesco.com continues to offer priority access to online slots for vulnerable or elderly customers, with over 852,000 customers registered.

Chris Poad, Online Managing Director, Tesco, said “We’re really excited to be rolling out Whoosh to more locations across the UK, making it even easier for customers to shop with us. Online demand has grown significantly over the past year and we continue to look to serve our customers in whatever way is most convenient to them.

"We’re still learning from it, but we know that our customers want access to Tesco products within 60-minutes and Tesco Whoosh can deliver that.”