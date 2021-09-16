Tens of thousands campaigners to march during Cop26 in November with Leeds event planned

The Cop26 Coalition, which brings together a range of groups demanding action to tackle the issue, stressed that Covid-19 precautions would be put in place “so we can safely take to the streets and demand real action on climate change”.

As well as the “major mobilisations” planned for both Glasgow, the host city of the Cop26 conference, and London, activists will take to the streets at another 15 locations across the UK.

In Glasgow campaigners will rally in the city’s Kelvingrove Park on the Global Day of Action on November 6, before marching to Glasgow Green for a rally in the afternoon.

Police Scotland officers take part in a role-play exercise involving an armed policing response stopping a suspect in a vehicle whilst taking part in COP26 public order training at the Scottish Police College Jackton in East Kilbride, ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Thursday September 9, 2021. PA

Meanwhile in London, the march will set off from outside the Bank of England, ending with a rally at Trafalgar Square.

With the events taking place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all those taking part will be encouraged to socially distance, wear a mask and test themselves before attending.

Quan Nguyen from the Cop26 Coalition said: “The decisions made at Cop26 will shape how governments respond, or not, to the climate crisis.

“They will decide who is to be sacrificed, who will escape and who will make a profit.

“This conference is happening at a crucial moment in history.

“Across the world and across movements, we are seeing a new wave of resistance, global solidarity and grassroots organising.”

The campaigner continued: “This November, we will take responsibility for our collective wellbeing by putting in place Covid-19 precautions so we can safely take to the streets and demand real action on climate change be taken at Cop26.

“This is a unique opportunity to rewire our system as we recover from the pandemic.

“We can either intensify the crisis to the point of no return, or lay the foundations for a just world where everyone’s needs are met.”

Stuart Graham of the Cop26 Coalition’s Glasgow local hub said: “This November, climate activists will stand shoulder to shoulder with trade unionists, community groups, anti-poverty and anti-racist campaigners and the rest of civil society to demand climate justice.”