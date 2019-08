Leeds was treated to a stunning spectacle of colour and culture with the West Indian Carnival.

It was the 52nd carnival and is now one of the longest running events of its kind in Europe and the Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the action.

1. West Indian Carnival The West Indian carnival was a sea of colour, culture and community.

2. Founder The original carnival king - Arthur France.

3. Dancing Queen Dancing in the streets as the parade makes its way through Chapeltown.

4. Selfie Girls pause and pose for a picture as the carnival gets underway.

