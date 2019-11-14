Temperley London to open pop-up store in Leeds city centre

Temperley London is opening a pop-up store at Victoria Leeds.

The retailer is due to open a pop-up store in the city centre's County Arcade, Victoria Leeds, on Friday, November 15.

Temperley London focuses on women's ready-to-wear collections, and offers a comprehensive range of daywear, cocktail and evening wear.

Temperley London is opening a pop-up store at Victoria Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, owners of Victoria Leeds, said: "Temperley London's unique design-led products will be a great addition to Victoria Leeds, and will really complement the broader fashion offer at the destination, which includes the likes of Mulberry, Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood.

"Pop-up stores are a great way for brands to test out their offer in new locations, and also help us to keep our destinations fresh and exciting for consumers."

He added: "Across our portfolio, when it comes to fashion, we're looking for unique, independent brands that deliver products and an in-store experience that breaks the mould, and Temperley is a great example of that."

The brand was founded by Alice Temperley MBE in 2000, and Alice continues to head up the creative direction of the business.

Temperley London is opening a pop-up store at Victoria Leeds.

Temperley London uses artisan techniques and intricate hand-worked embellishment, an aesthetic synonymous with Alice's creative style.