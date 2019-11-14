Temperley London to open pop-up store in Leeds city centre

High-end fashion brand Temperley London has chosen Leeds as the location for its first store outside the south east.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:33 am
Temperley London is opening a pop-up store at Victoria Leeds.

The retailer is due to open a pop-up store in the city centre's County Arcade, Victoria Leeds, on Friday, November 15.

Read More

Read More
18 Leeds statues and sculptures you may not know about

Temperley London focuses on women's ready-to-wear collections, and offers a comprehensive range of daywear, cocktail and evening wear.

Temperley London is opening a pop-up store at Victoria Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, owners of Victoria Leeds, said: "Temperley London's unique design-led products will be a great addition to Victoria Leeds, and will really complement the broader fashion offer at the destination, which includes the likes of Mulberry, Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood.

"Pop-up stores are a great way for brands to test out their offer in new locations, and also help us to keep our destinations fresh and exciting for consumers."

He added: "Across our portfolio, when it comes to fashion, we're looking for unique, independent brands that deliver products and an in-store experience that breaks the mould, and Temperley is a great example of that."

The brand was founded by Alice Temperley MBE in 2000, and Alice continues to head up the creative direction of the business.

Temperley London is opening a pop-up store at Victoria Leeds.

Temperley London uses artisan techniques and intricate hand-worked embellishment, an aesthetic synonymous with Alice's creative style.

The brand currently has four standalone stores, including its flagship store in Mayfair, and its products are distributed in more than 30 countries across the world.