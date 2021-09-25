Teesside Airport: Pilot and passengers taken to hospital and runway closed 'until further notice' after incident
Teesside International Airport has been closed until further notice due to an incident this morning.
The airport would only confirm that an 'incident' happened this morning and said three people have been taken to hospital.
It said the runway would be closed until further notice.
A statement, posted on Twitter, said: "We can confirm an incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 09:39. A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to hospital. Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out.
"We would like to thank the emergency services, on-site staff for their quick response."
The runway closure has led to some flights being diverted to Newcastle Airport.