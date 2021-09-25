Teesside International Airport

The airport would only confirm that an 'incident' happened this morning and said three people have been taken to hospital.

It said the runway would be closed until further notice.

A statement, posted on Twitter, said: "We can confirm an incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 09:39. A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to hospital. Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out.

"We would like to thank the emergency services, on-site staff for their quick response."