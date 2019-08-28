Teenager with terminal brain tumour ticks off bucket list dream after meeting Ed Sheeran in Leeds

An Ed Sheeran fan with a rare form of cancer says she has ticked off another bucket list goal after meeting the star in Leeds.

Sian Reeds, 16, attended the singer's concert on his recent dates at Roundhay Park earlier this month.

Ed Sheeran plays Roundhay Park in Leeds as part of the final leg of his Divide tour. Picture: Zakary Walters

The teenager was recently diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG), a rare form of brain tumour which affects young people and is sadly inoperable.

Sian was diagnosed after attending a routine eye appointment last year, but was told the location of the tumour meant surgery was not an option meaning she would instead have to undergo seven weeks of gruelling chemotherapy.

Following the diagnosis, she drew up a bucket list of all the things she wanted to achieve, including being a zookeeper for a day, skydiving....and seeing Ed Sheeran perform.

Sian, from Portsmouth, was later invited backstage to meet the Shape Of You singer at Roundhay Park as he played two of his final dates for his worldwide Divide tour.

The star chatted and posed for photos with her.

Describing her daughter as "amazingly positive", Sian's mum Helen said: "It was amazing, she hasn't stopped talking about it."

"She has also raised more than £2,000 completing a skydive for the Indee Rose Trust, who donated a treasure box to her when she was first diagnosed."

Sian has continued to inspire friends and family, going on to win a gymnastics competition days after her terminal diagnosis.

Helen added: "If it wasn't for her positive attitude we would struggle definitely more.

"She is amazing and I am so proud of her."

Since the concerts in Roundhay Park on August 16 and 17, Ed Sheeran has announced his semi-retirement from music.

The 28-year-old told crowds on his final night at Ipswich's Chantry Park on Monday night that he would not be touring again for at least 18 months due to plans to settle down and start a family with new wife, Cherry Seaborne.