Teaming up to help food banks

Mears Group has joined forces with the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and the North–West and South-East Leeds Food Banks in an effort to end food poverty in the city.

This partnership will allow volunteers from Mears to help the food banks to collect items and cash donations outside Headingley Stadium for the rest of the 2019 season and the whole of 2020.

A Leeds Rhinos Foundation spokesman said: “We want all our fans and the community to help us by making a small donation (of cash or food) whenever they come to watch a match. Everyone can do their bit.”

The food bank project managers said: “This agreement with Mears and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation means we can do more to help those in food poverty in Leeds.”