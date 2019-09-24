Tavassoli's Cafe offer free meals for former Thomas Cook staff

A Greek restaurant in Leeds have offered to provide free food for former Thomas Cook staff who lost their jobs during the collapse of the company.
In a Facebook post, the Leeds eatery said: "After all the sad news, you all need to relax.
"Last thing you need to worry about is "What's for tea?!"
"Well, show us a proof you've worked there past month and we will offer you a meal for the staff for FREE!
"It's only a small gesture, every little helps."
Many businesses across Leeds have shown their support for the thousands of staff out of work.
The post by Tavassoli's was met with a heartwarming reception by Leeds residents on social media.