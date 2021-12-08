New contactless donation units have been set up in the city centre. It is part of a LeedsBID campaign Making Better, which aims to help the homeless and vulnerable in Leeds.

Multiple ‘tap-to-donate’ units are set for installation in the city centre, ready to make it easy to make direct donations to a range of local charitable organisations which support vulnerable individuals.

All people will need to do is tap their card on the machines, which are located at key locations including Leeds Station, Tesco Briggate and Bond Street, and Wilko.

It is part of fundraising campaign, Making Better, which aims at improving the lives of people in need on the streets of Leeds.

Created by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), a non-profit organisation investing in positive change for the city centre, Making Better is about supporting local charities working hard every day to tackle homelessness and social disconnection on the streets of the city centre.

By connecting resources and enabling people to donate to those in genuine need, the campaign seeks to improve lives, communities and futures.

Making Better will channel donations to help provide everyday yet essential items and assistance to those who need them.

Karen Butler, Head of Place Management and Delivery at LeedsBID said: “Rough sleeping, homelessness and street activities are increasing issues in Leeds. Making Better gives those experiencing or at risk of a life on the street the support they need to move towards a better and safer future.

"It also helps manage the challenges these things present to those living, working and visiting the city centre.

"Providing additional funds to existing charities helps make sure the support goes to those who require it and is tailored to those individuals’ needs.”

Nick Cooper, Network Rail’s Station Manager at Leeds Station, said: “As an organisation, we’ve been championing our ‘Routes out of Homelessness’ campaign since 2019 – offering support to charities that work so hard to provide vulnerable people with a better future.

"We’re proud to be one of the first locations to support LeedsBID with this initiative and look forward to seeing the impact it has.

"The new Making Better ‘tap-to-donate’ unit makes it easy for our passengers and station users to make a difference on-the-go.”

Making Better follows the success of 2018’s Big Change Leeds campaign, which saw LeedsBID working with Safer Leeds and Leeds Community Foundation to raise almost £80,000 for people in need.

The money has helped more than 1,000 individuals, who directly benefited from a range of services and items – from clean underwear and travel passes to starter packs and birth certificates. Now, Making Better is driving the Big Change Leeds ethos forward, this time by creating an alternative to giving directly on the streets.

Making Better tap to donate units can be found at:

Leeds Train Station – New Station Street, located in the window of the unit adjacent to Pret a Manger

Tesco Bond Street- inside the store, by the Community Board at the end of the tills

Tesco Briggate – located in the window facing Briggate, to the left of the entrance

Wilko, Albion Street – located in the window to the left of the main entrance