Talented youngsters aim to take centre stage in Leeds Playhouse production of The Wizard of Oz

There was no place like Leeds for aspiring theatre stars as they sang their hearts out in the hope of landing a part in one of 2019's most eagerly-awaited stage shows.

Preparations are now well under way for a new production of The Wizard of Oz at the redeveloped Leeds Playhouse this Christmas.

Young hopefuls audition for The Wizard of Oz.

And today a host of talented young performers followed the yellow brick road to a rehearsal space in St Peter's Square to audition for the show's all-important role of Dorothy.

The Playhouse is set to reopen to the public later this year following a £15.8m revamp, with The Wizard of Oz being described as the "centrepiece" of its new season.

Producers want to cast around three girls to play Dorothy on rotation, filling the famous ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the legendary 1939 film version of L. Frank Baum's original novel.

Speaking after details of the production were first announced earlier this year, the Playhouse's artistic director, James Brining, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone into our redeveloped building for this enchanting adventure story for the whole family.

Young performers gathered at today's auditions.

"It is a household favourite full of adventure, excitement and magic and I can’t wait to bring the story to life in a fresh, thrilling way for 2019.

"It’s going to be incredible to see the new Playhouse come alive, and to share with audiences the freshly refurbished theatres, restaurants and bars."

The Leeds Playhouse – previously known as the West Yorkshire Playhouse – will reopen in October.

The first season of its new era will include There Are No Beginnings by Yorkshire writer Charley Miles and a production of Hanif Kureishi's My Beautiful Launderette as well as The Wizard of Oz, which will run in the Playhouse's Quarry Theatre from November 20 to January 25.