Takes Us Home: Leeds United - everything you need to know about the new Amazon Prime Video documentary series

Get a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Leeds United life as cameras were given access-all-areas into life at Elland Road during last season's promotion push. Here's what you need to know about the new fly-on-the-wall documentary...

When is it on? All six episodes will launch on Prime Video in August, around the world.

How many episodes are there? Six.

What's it about? It's an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the club’s 2018-19 season as they pushed for promotion under Head Coach, Marcelo Bielsa, after a 15-year absence from the Premier League.

Who's Marco Bielsa? Bielsa, the 63-year-old coach who famously managed the national teams in Argentina and Chile, as well as European clubs including Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio and Lille, had an immediate impact at Leeds United following his appointment in June 2018. His unique style of play meant that the team, who finished thirteenth in 2017-18, were already top of the Championship midway through the 2018-19 season.

Who narrates it? Hollywood legend and avid Leeds United fan Russell Crowe will take on these duties.

Will we see the real story? Yes.The docu-series will cover the highs and lows of the season, with exclusive footage of the players and staff behind-the-scenes, and charts moments such as the “spygate” scandal and the controversial uncontested goal in the April clash with Aston Villa.

Do I have to be a Leeds fan? "Take Us Home: Leeds United joins the great collection of live sports and behind-the-scenes docu-series on Prime Video,” said Chris Bird, EU Head of Content, Prime Video. “We saw that All or Nothing: Manchester City was a hit not only with Man City fans, but also football fans across the UK and around the world, so we’re excited to give Prime members an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into a fascinating year in Leeds United’s history.”

What did Leeds say? “We are proud to partner with Amazon Prime Video to present this exciting documentary that chronicles a remarkable season in the history of Leeds United,”said Andrea Radrizzani, chairman of Leeds United and the Eleven Sports Group. “Last season, with Marcelo at the helm, we made huge strides in putting Leeds United back on the map and reconnecting the club with our local community and wider fanbase. We are delighted to be able to share a unique, behind the scenes perspective on the ups and downs, the emotion and the intimate moments that makes this club so special.”

Who made the documentary? Take Us Home: Leeds United is produced by Eleven Studios in collaboration with Leeds-based media company, The City Talking.