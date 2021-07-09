Young owner Junaid Hussain 23, told the YEP he will give a free 11 pizza to any customer who visits their shops on Dewsbury Road or Dib Lane on Sunday.

Junaid said: "So basically on the Sunday to celebrate England getting into the final, anyone who shows up wearing an England football shirt will be able to claim a free 11” pizza.

"The offer will be available in both our branches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young owner Junaid Hussain, 23, told the YEP he will give a free 11 pizza to any customer who visits their shops on Dewsbury Road or Dib Lane on Sunday.

"Our flagship branch in Ls11 398 dewsbury road, Ls117jx And our new branch in Ls8 124 Dib lane, Ls8 3ay."

Junaid previously offered free pizza to customers on the first day of his newest branch opening.

True to his word - as reported in the YEP - at least 500 pizzas were given out to customers who queued down the street.

Speaking at the time, Junaid urged customers to follow social distancing rules when visiting the shops.

He added: "We would like to thank the local residents for the immense support they've shown us so far.