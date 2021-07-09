Takeaway owner pledges to give every person wearing an England shirt a free pizza on Sunday
A young takeaway owner has pledged to give every person wearing an England shirt who visits his shops a free pizza on Sunday.
Young owner Junaid Hussain 23, told the YEP he will give a free 11 pizza to any customer who visits their shops on Dewsbury Road or Dib Lane on Sunday.
Junaid said: "So basically on the Sunday to celebrate England getting into the final, anyone who shows up wearing an England football shirt will be able to claim a free 11” pizza.
"The offer will be available in both our branches.
"Our flagship branch in Ls11 398 dewsbury road, Ls117jx And our new branch in Ls8 124 Dib lane, Ls8 3ay."
Junaid previously offered free pizza to customers on the first day of his newest branch opening.
True to his word - as reported in the YEP - at least 500 pizzas were given out to customers who queued down the street.
Speaking at the time, Junaid urged customers to follow social distancing rules when visiting the shops.
He added: "We would like to thank the local residents for the immense support they've shown us so far.
"We invite everyone to come down and try our food."