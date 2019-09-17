Superheroes zoomed into view for SNAPS in South Leeds

They came dressed as Spiderman, Batgirl and a host of other caped crusaders for a Superhero themed charity event in South Leeds.

Around 120 families took part in the inaugural SNAPS Superhero Zoom at The John Charles Centre for Sport on Sunday.

Leeds Rhinos' mascot Ronnie with one of the youngsters at the Superhero Zoom event. Picture: Howard Pickles/Templars Photography.

The ‘fun run’ style event for children with additional needs was launched by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor, who also took part in a lap of the Zoom.

The inclusive event was organised by city charity SNAPS (Special Needs And Parent Support).

Jenny Sellers, its community fundraising manager, said: “We are so proud at SNAPS of our first ever SNAPS Superhero Zoom. We have never put on an event like this before and to see so many families, volunteers and organisations support us was absolutely brilliant.

“The smiles on the children’s faces said it all and it was a delight to be able to deliver an event where they felt happy and included.”

Lord Mayor Coun Eileen Taylor, centre, with Chris Eatwell and Jenny Sellers from SNAPS.

The fundraising boss said they had consulted beforehand with families to make sure the event was as welcoming as possible.

She added: “The aim was to put on something that was a bit more free-form, with a flexible distance that they could take as much time as they wanted to do it.

“There were so many different abilities and I really do feel we achieved that aim because all the children were absolutely beaming when they finished their zoom.”

Every child who took part was given a superhero cape. They were cheered around the track by enthusiastic volunteers from Irwin Mitchell Solicitors and SNAPS.

Snaps held its Superheroes Zoom event atThe John Charles Centre for Sport last Sunday. Picture: Howard Pickles.

Each child’s efforts were rewarded with an exclusive medal and a goody bag to remember the day.

Alongside the Zoom were activities such as a taster session delivered by SNAPS’ inclusive football club, a disability rugby session with Leeds Rhinos and interactive dance from Total Dance South Leeds.

There was also entertainment in the form of magic and balloon animals by Uncle Brian. Supergirl and Spiderman, aka children’s entertainers Magic and Mischief, also put in an appearance. Kathy Louca, parent trustee for SNAPS and mum to Kieron, said: “What a lovely time we had at the SNAPS’ Superhero Zoom. It meant a lot to me to see Kieron being able to take part in his first fun run with his friends. He’s never been able to do a fun run before as he can’t physically keep up with other children, so to be able to take part in an event where everyone could go at their own pace and could walk as far as he was able rather than a set distance was great.

“He was very proud to receive his first ‘real’ medal and was still wearing it hours later. For me seeing the happiness in his face when he got it was priceless.”

Sanna Mazhar, a solicitor at Irwin Mitchell who was a cheer station volunteer, said: “The SNAPS Superhero Zoom was a fun-filled and enjoyable morning. The smiles on the faces of those involved said it all. The SNAPS team did a great job. The Irwin Mitchell Leeds employees who volunteered were thrilled to be involved in such a fantastic event.”

Preparations have already begun for next year’s event, which will be held in mid-summer on June 21.

Early bird tickets for the 2020 event are available now until September 30 at a cost of just £3 per child. Tickets can be bought online from snapsyorkshire.org/zoom.

FUNDRAISING:

SNAPS Superheroes fundraising initiative has had an action-packed summer.

The Leeds charity has two Superheroes schemes where community and corporate partners can drum up funds for it. Its Corporate Superheroes had a busy July with a raft of challenges across the city. Events included the SNAPS Jumpathon at Oxygen Freejumping Leeds. The high intensity trampoline event, which was organised by SNAPS and HSBC staff raised £1,217.75 for SNAPS. This amount will also be matched by HSBC.

SNAPS Superheroes also fielded a team of runners for the Leeds 10K. The 10-strong team was made up of SNAPS staff, parents, friends and employees from corporate partner Irwin Mitchell. They had raised £5,463.61 by the second week of July.

Other fundraisers included The University of Leeds Staff Festival which raised £2,442.28. While the Barnbow Social Club Charity Fun Night in early July netted £859.25 in just one night, part of which will be matched by Lloyds Bank. Corporate Superheroes had a well deserved break in August but will be back this month.

SNAPS also has Community Superheroes. The first were Co-op Food on High Ash Drive who have repeatedly filled up collection tins for SNAPS. They’ve been joined by Clare Ambler who set up a birthday fundraiser on Facebook. See www.snapsyorkshire.org for more.