Professional dancers Kade and Laura Ferraiolo opened their new studio in Pudsey on Monday - selling out many classes in their first week.

Studio 87, based upstairs in Pudsey House, offers a variety of classes for all levels including musical theatre dance, yoga, strength training and meditation.

Kade and Laura have toured the world performing in West End productions and now they're hoping to inspire people in Leeds to find their groove.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional dancer Kade Ferraiolo pictured in Studio 87 - upstairs in Pudsey House

“We want it to be something special for Pudsey," Kade, 34, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"If people are intimidated by going into a gym filled with big weights and testosterone, we want the studio to be the antithesis of that, bringing the fun into fitness.

"We want to welcome everybody into a place to get fit or keep fit, but in a really nice atmosphere."

Kade trained at the Hammond School of Dance and Drama in Chester for 15 years, before going on to perform in some of the West End's most successful musicals - including Disney's Aladdin, Oliver! and We Will Rock You.

Kade and Laura pictured with their cavapoo Bobby

He met Laura, from Apperley Bridge, while on the Mama Mia! international tour - and the pair relocated to Pudsey in 2020 with the dream of launching their own studio.

The pandemic delayed their plans, but now they're hoping to pass on their love for dance and fitness to people in west Leeds.

“Dancing is everything to me," Kade added.

"When I’m dancing, it’s my happy place. I loved being in shows, but I also love teaching. It’s my strength - it’s where I’m most confident in life. And it’s always good vibes when I’m dancing.”

Studio 87's range of classes include the West End Workout, musical theatre dance combined with fitness, and a Barre and Baby class for new mums and their little ones.

Kade has plans to launch 'Studio 87 Pro' classes for aspiring professional dancers aged 11-16.

“It will be a place for them to get the training that I got," he said.

"When I was at The Hammonds, I was lucky enough to have vocational training after school. But I know that a lot of children don’t have that privilege.

"We’d love to help other aspiring artists and offer a feeder school for all the big colleges.”

As well as being a trained dancer, Kade is a qualified personal trainer and yoga teacher. He discovered yoga and meditation while touring in South East Asia - and mindfulness forms an important part of the studio's offering.

Kade added: “I’m an outgoing person, but I have suffered from anxiety and it’s something I live with to this day. Meditation has been a big help for me. It’s not often that we just stop and sit down - for some reason, there’s a part of our brain that doesn’t want to do that.

"It’s a real opportunity for people to get in a relaxing space and just learn something new. It’s not an exaggeration to say it changed my life and I want to be able to give that to everyone else.”