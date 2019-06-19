Students show off design and enterprise skills for Made in South Leeds contest

Leeds students showed their bottle when they took part in an enterprise competition to create a new design for reusable water containers.

More than 50 students from academies at Cockburn, Crawshaw, Woodkirk and Morley took part in the final of the Made in South Leeds initiative, which aimed to introduce students to the skills and processes of advertising, marketing and business. They were asked to create a reusable bottle, logo and social media marketing campaign.

Crawshaw Academy was crowned the winners by a panel of judges following a pitch presentation at Cineworld, Leeds. The winning students will now get to sell their reusable aluminium water bottles at White Rose Shopping Centre in the summer. The initiative was organised by White Rose owners Landsec and Ahead Partnership.