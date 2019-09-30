Students celebrate their success at Leeds College of Building award ceremony

Students have been celebrating their achievements at Leeds College of Building’s annual The BIG Awards.

The event, at Leeds Town Hall, saw young people from the 2018/2019 academic year recognised for their academic achievements, as well as for going the extra mile, overcoming adversity and excelling in studies or at national competitions.

The top accolade went to Erneliana (Lili) Daniel from Beeston, who is studying a Level 3 Building Services Engineering Apprenticeship with NG Bailey. She took home the Faculty Outstanding Contribution Award and the highly coveted Governors’ Award.

Lili said: “I had such a fantastic evening at the awards ceremony; I was so happy to receive the Faculty Outstanding Achievement Award. I was shocked to see my name on the shortlist for the Governors’ Award and couldn’t believe it when my name was read out! I’m so proud to have won; both awards are a demonstration of a lot of hard work and dedication. I would not have made it this far without the help of my family, friends, college staff, and especially my tutor John Clancy.”

The awards were announced by special guest and international motivational speaker, Steve Judge, who went on to become a paratriathlon world champion after being told he might never walk again following a near-fatal car accident. A total of 20 sponsors supported the evening, including Unite the Union, Platinum Print, MKM Building Supplies Leeds Ltd, Stone King LLP and Pacy Wheatley Ltd.

College principal Derek Whitehead said: “I’d like to congratulate all of our students for their hard work and dedication at college and in the workplace.”