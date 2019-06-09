Street party brings West Leeds communities together

HUNDREDS of people turned out for a community street party in West Leeds, with a double celebration for people living nearby.

Galloway Lane was closed off for the event at St James the Great Church in Pudsey on Saturday, marking its 60th anniversary alongside a community Eid Mela, celebrating the recent Muslim festival of Eid.

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, Horsforth & Aireborough, at the community street party event at St James the Great Church, in Pudsey, on 8 June 2019.

And despite the rain, it did not deter people from

Special guest MP Stuart Andrew told the crowds that community cohesion events such as this ‘were much needed and provided a feel good factor for all ages from all communities’.

One of the organisers Qaisar Malik said: “We really need events like this which brings all different communities together.

“Throughout the day hundreds of people turned out and despite the rain it was a great success. We all went inside into the church hall when the rain poured down.

Young members of the 2387 Squadron of the Air Training Corps at the street party at St James the Great Church, in in Pudsey on 8 June 2019.

“As a result of this, we are now planning other cohesion events, to bring people together.”

The event was shared with community organisations who use the church and the parish hall, including the Pudsey and Calverley Community and Education Group, which will be celebrating the Muslim festival of Eid, the 2387 Squadron of the Air Training Corps, Scout, Guide, Brownie, Rainbow and Beaver groups.

Vicar of St James the Great, the Rev Nicholas Clews, added: “This was a celebration not only of 60 years of history, but of our ongoing partnership with many local groups with whom we are working together to build a local community.

“There are many people here who are committed to building up a sense of belonging in the area. This is a celebration of them all and their many activities."