Street food from Mexico and Colombia now on the menu at Leeds Kirkgate Market

Leeds Kirkgate Market has expanded its street food offering with flavours from Mexico and Colombia now on the menu.

The latest additions include Casa Mexica, which aims to bring the authentic taste of Mexican street food to hungry shoppers.

Kanassa Kitchen.

READ MORE: 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

Located in Unit O, in the 1904 Hall by the Vicar Lane entrance to the market, best sellers already include Chicken Tinga and Tofu Fajita.

Next is Kanassa Kitchen born out of a love of Colombian street food and the brainchild of Leeds sisters Anna and Beth.

It aims to offer wholesome Colombian-inspired street food with its own special twist. Watch out for the much-loved big Colombia brunch.

Also opening very shortly will be the famous George Street fishery, Fisherman's Wife who will be making the move inside to join the Market Kitchen in September and serving tradtional fish and chips.

The Market Kitchen will also be the new home of Cargo Crepes. They will be serving up authentic sweet crepes, a hearty galette and vegan and gluten free fluffy pancakes.

Coun Asghar Khan, Leeds City Council's deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: "Our market is a hub for food lovers, from the wide variety of fresh ingredients to the expanse of exciting street food and the new traders will increase the choice people have when visiting our Market Kitchen."