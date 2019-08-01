Stepback 90s v 00s - Leeds to host pop party to remember

Have your say

It promise to be the Leeds concert which brings together some of the best-loved stars from a cool couple of decades.

The world’s biggest 1990’s v 2000’s concert is heading to the First Direct Arena for the very first time on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

And music fans can expect to enjoy one of the strongest line-ups ever seen together on one stage.

They include:

B*witched - Remember hits C'est la Vie, Rollercoaster, To You I Belong and Blame It on the Weatherman?

5ive - This boy band, which features Leeds's own Sean Conlon, sold ten million records.

S Club - Who could forget their single Reach?

Fatman Scoop - Best known for the song Be Faithful which went to number one in UK in late 2003.

East 17 - The group achieved 18 top 20 singles and four top 10 albums.

Blazin' Squad - This hip hop group had seven top ten hits, including Crossroads.

911 - Remember hits Bodyshakin and All I Want Is You?

Big Brovaz - They released two studio albums and eight singles.

Booty Luv - The duo performed at Leeds's Party in the Park in 2009.

* For latest Stepback 90s v 00sticket info and availability visit: www.ticketmaster.co.uk