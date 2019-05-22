Starbucks to open at Leeds Merrion Centre

Coffee giant Starbucks is to open a shop at the Merrion Centre in Leeds this summer.

The new coffee house on Merrion Way, serving its distinctive brand of craft coffees, frozen iced teas and indulgent cakes will have space for around 125 customers and create approximately 20 new jobs.

The Merrion Centre has continued to go from strength to strength, enjoying high levels of footfall as consumers and iconic brands show their preference for the thriving Arena Quarter

district. The new coffee shop joins a host of other popular international drink and dining destinations on Merrion Way, including the recently opened PizzaExpress, the first Korean

barbecue in Leeds Bulgogi Grill, New York bar and kitchen Union Square and Japanese restaurant Blue Sakura amongst others.

Helen Green, associate director for Town Centre Securities (TCS), owners of the Merrion Centre, said: ‘’We’re extremely proud to announce that Starbucks is bringing its iconic coffee shop to Leeds Arena Quarter. The addition is testament to our team’s hard work in identifying opportunities and bringing the right partners to this area of the city.

"There are currently thousands of new residential units being developed adjacent to the Merrion Centre and we have no doubt that this new addition will enjoy the same success and continue to further cement our position as a key leisure and retail destination in Leeds. Starbucks and our existing tenants look forward to welcoming customers old and new later this year”.

The new Starbucks coffee shop is expected to open in summer 2019.