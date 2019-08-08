Staff from Farsley firm tackle Tough Mudder for Leeds charity

A 16-strong team from Adept Civil and Structural Consulting Engineers in Farsley has tackled a gruelling Tough Mudder challenge to raise more than £1,600 for charity.

The team completed the 10-mile Tough Mudder at Skipton’s Broughton Hall.

The punishing course included 25 mentally and physically challenging obstacles where the team had to navigate thick mud, water and even electricity, to raise money for St Vincent’s. The Leeds charity helps and supports families living in poverty across the city.

Paul Gill, who took part, said: “We are very aware of the wider impact of our activities and are always keen to give something back to the community – it’s one of our main focuses.

“We run and manage several socially responsible initiatives every year and regularly participate in charitable events, such as The Yorkshire Three Peaks, York Ride 100 and Windermere 20 Challenge, to raise money for different charities including Action Medical Research and Barnardo’s.

“Tough Mudder definitely lived up to its name and was one of the most difficult challenges we’ve done but it’s for a great cause. St Vincent’s is all about making a positive impact for families in poverty in Leeds.

“The support centre really helps to change people’s lives giving advice and education to many local people. We can’t think of a better charity to back – our challenge might be tough, but these people face tough challenges and choices every single day of their lives.”

St Vincent’s is part of the St Vincent de Paul Society, an international Christian voluntary organisation which provides practical help to anyone affected by poverty and disadvantage.

Its 10,000 volunteers offer friendship to people who are lonely and isolated and they deliver specialist services in local communities.

Some of the services provided by the centre in East Leeds include debt advice, counselling, employment support as well as numerous classes and community groups.

Anyone still wanting to sponsor the team can do so at /www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adeptcharityevent.