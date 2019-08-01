St George's Crypt in Leeds launch urgent appeal for volunteers to help provide meals to residents

St George's Crypt in Leeds have launched an urgent appeal for volunteers to help provide meals to residents.
Posting on Facebook, they said they are really low on volunteers.
The Crypt said: "We currently provide 3 meals a day, but we can’t do it without your help.
"Roles are flexible depending on your availability, and we don’t need a weekly commitment if you can’t offer one.
"We are particularly low for the evening and weekend meals, so great if you have a full time job!
"Please contact Olivia via email at olivia.quick@stgeorgescrypt.org.uk if you can give even just a few hours a month."