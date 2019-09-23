St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds appoints two new patrons, including the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire

St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds is delighted to welcome two new patrons to the organisation.

Ed Anderson, the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, and major fundraiser Marilyn Stowe have taken on the role, which is aimed at raising awareness and the profile of the Moortown hospice.

Kerry Jackson, chief executive at the hospice, said: “We are privileged that Ed Anderson and Marilyn Stowe have agreed to become patrons of St Gemma’s Hospice. As well as being influential local individuals, they each have a long history with our charity. Ed, during his time as the chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, was one of St Gemma’s trustees and he continues to support us in his current role as Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.

“Marilyn is a solicitor who founded and built the largest family law firm in the UK, sold in February 2017. She has supported the hospice since we cared for her father. In her retirement Marilyn auctioned her designer work-wardrobe in aid of the hospice raising £15,000 towards our vital care.

“We are delighted to have both Ed and Marilyn as official patrons and they will continue to be great ambassadors to the hospice.”

Mr Anderson said: “It is my privilege to be a patron for this amazing local charity. The work of St Gemma’s inspires me whenever I visit and I am proud to be part of their history.’

Mrs Stowe added: “It is an honour to be a patron. St Gemma’s provides care for anyone who needs it, irrespective of race, religion, age and background. We are extremely fortunate to have it in our community.”

St Gemma’s is Yorkshire’s largest hospice, providing the best possible care for local people with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.st-gemma.co.uk.