Spudulike reopens at Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre

It’s a victory for spud-lovers in Leeds who have had a jacket-shaped gap in their lives over the last two months.

They are warmly welcoming the comforting news of the return of Spudulike to the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Less than eight weeks since the iconic brand disappeared overnight from the UK’s high streets and shopping centres, a selection of the top Spudulike outlets - including the White Rose Shopping Centre - have been acquired and reopened by Albert Bartlett.

Spudulike manager Andrew Burke said: “Who would have thought we’d be back in business, doing what we do best, baking the tastiest potatoes at the White Rose Shopping Centre for our band of fans in Leeds? What’s more, we’re reopening with some really exciting changes I know our customers will love!’’

As part of an initial upgrade and re-opening programme, Albert Bartlett will be introducing Spudulike customers to freshly sourced, best of British Albert Bartlett potatoes.

The store has opened with a new, delicious Spudulike dessert menu; a barista-style coffee selection and responsibly sourced ingredients such as line caught tuna and sustainably sourced prawns.

Eco-conscious customers will be delighted to hear that packaging has also been upgraded - even down to the clear drinks holders - with the introduction of packaging made from plants using renewable, lower carbon, recycled or reclaimed materials, which can be composted with food waste.

Another instant change that will put a smile on Spudulike lovers’ faces is a price cut on potato dishes, with six home -favourite style filled spuds now starting from £4.49, and luxury filled jacket potatoes now priced under £6.50.

Mr Burke added: ‘’A stuffed and steaming baked potato is a great British tradition, it’s a healthier alternative and we’re delighted to be bringing back Spudulike with better quality, sensibly priced potatoes!

"You can even treat yourself to a deluxe version like a hearty chilli con carne filled potato without feeling guilty. For re-opening, we’re concentrating on getting the basics spot on: we listened carefully to what our customers want and so we know we’ve got some crowd pleasers in store, like great prices, better quality and responsible sourcing.”