Spice Girls fans can now spend a night on the Spice Bus from the Spice World movie

Die-hard Spice Girls fans can now spend a night aboard the Spice Bus which featured in the 1997 movie Spice World.

Emblazoned with the Union Jack, the original double decker bus has been listed on Airbnb, allowing girl power enthusiasts the chance to live out scenes from the Spice World flick.

Guests will be able to stay overnight in Wembley Park on 14 and 15 June (Photo: Airbnb)

An overnight stay

The Spice Bus will be parked up in Wembley Park next month, where guests will be able to stay overnight on 14 and 15 June - but it won't be available to book until 8am on 22 May.

The outside of the bus looks exactly as it did in the movie, while the interior has been designed to include as many little touches as possible inspired by the girls and their music.

The renovated interior is bold in design, featuring the likes of a striking animal-print carpet, pink Union Jack cinema-style chairs and neon lighting.

The bold interior was inspired by the girls and their music (Photo: Aibnb)

Upstairs there is a separate dressing room area, complete with a rail and dressing table, for guests to create some Spice Girls-inspired makeovers.

The living area is also fully stocked with vintage 90s magazines and CDs to help take guests back to the golden Spice era.

A temporary bathroom will be located a few steps from the bus for private use, which will house a toilet, shower, sink and bathroom, along with premium toiletries and towels, as there are no bathroom facilities on the bus itself.

The bus can sleep up to three people, with two sharing a double bed and the other on a single.

A childhood obsession

Host Suzanne Godley will be there to welcome guests on arrival and provide a tour, but guests will then be left to enjoy the space for themselves.

Godley said the Spice Girls are her greatest love and is keen to share her obsession with fellow fans.

She said: "I adored their music growing up and used to choreograph routines to all my favourite songs!

"I watched Spice World on repeat and never thought I'd get the chance to go inside the actual Spice Bus - so to get this opportunity and now be able to share with other fans is just a dream come true.

"I've been lucky enough to work with some amazing designers on converting the bus into accommodation with the support of Airbnb, and I can't wait to share it with my fellow fans."

The bus will be available to book on 22 May online via Airbnb.