Soroptimists in Wakefield celebrate 85 years of sterling service

One of Wakefield’s best kept secrets is celebrating its 85th anniversary.

Soroptimist International of Wakefield (SI Wakefield) has been helping improve prospects for women, girls and children at home and abroad since 1934.

SI Wakefield members sponsored a blue plaque for suffrage leader Florence Beaumont. Picture: John Nelmes.

But not everyone is clear what Soroptimists do, as branch president Judith Alce makes clear in an amusing anecdote involving Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke. Judith said: “I met Anton at a charity lunch and he was told I was a Soroptimist. He asked the usual question, “What is a Soroptimist?” I said, ‘We don’t do feet’.”

She said Soroptimists are a global group of women with a social conscience. Soroptimists work through service projects to advance the status of women, girls and children.

The first Soroptimist club was formed in America in 1921 and it now has more than 75,000 club members in 122 countries.

But Judith said “We are probably the best kept secret in the world, and we have been going for a very longtime. The Wakefield branch was formed in 1934.”

Soroptimists from around Yorkshire staged a International Women's Day event on Chantry Bridge, Wakefield.

It was created with the assistance of its “mother club” in Leeds and it has a long track record of helping people. During World War Two it gave valuable service to troop trains passing through Wakefield as soldiers returned from Dunkirk.

Today the club continues to help people in need locally, nationally and internationally. At home it has supported the women’s refuge for the Wakefield District for many years. The club has also provided ‘Christmas in a box’ for recently homeless young people and supported the Young Carers project.

The branch has also helped many people in Zimbabwe. In Wakefield people swam the length of the Zambezi River at a local swimming pool to raise funds to buy 12 treddle pumps, which make it easier to access water.

Judith, a past president of Yorkshire Soroptimists, travelled to Harare and Bulawayo in 2012 with Soroptimist International to see how Yorkshire members had helped young women and girls access education. This included a four-year project providing washable sanitary wear for schoolgirls. Other aid schemes the club supports includes Mary’s Meals, which provides one good meal and education to some of the world’s poorest children every school day.

Mary's Meals, which provides life-changing meals to some of the world's poorest children, is supported by SI Wakefield.

SI Wakefield has also sent 400 school uniforms, 5,000 pencils and household items via the Christian African Relief Trust.

The club celebrated its 85th birthday with a black tie dinner at Wakefield Town Hall in April.

This year it has also raised £500 for a blue plaque for Florence Beaumont (1876 -1929) who founded the Wakefield Branch of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies in 1910.

The plaque ends with the line “commemorated here by SI Wakefield in their 85th anniversary year”.

Grandmother-of-one Judith began her year in office in April and has been busy raising money for her main charity, Young Carers. She is encouraging people to fill Smarties tubes with £1 coins.

She joined the Soroptimists in 2004 and said the highlights included making friends and travelling the world to see the people they had helped through programme action. Judith added: “It’s better than just signing a standing order or a direct debit. You are actively involved in making a difference, not just signing a piece of paper.”

FACT FILE:

Soroptimist International of Wakefield has 24 members ranging from their late 40s to 90-years-of-age.

Its honorary member Cynthia Speeden, 90, has been its president four times. Cynthia is still very active in the club and is its catering manager.

The group is drawn from a diverse range of professions, religions and cultures.

President Judith Alce said: “We’ve got doctors, dentists, ophthalmists, teachers and a self employed entrepreneur. There is a complete mixture of people who come along to our meetings.”

Members meet twice a month, on the second and fourth Thursdays. The venue is the Barnabas Rooms at St Paul’s Church, The Balk, Walton, Wakefield.

The meetings run from around 7pm to 9pm and alternate between business and speaker meetings.

The next open meeting is on Thursday, October 10 when the club will stage a beetle drive and a pie and peas supper.

Judith Alce, who became club president for a third time in April, said new members are always welcome.

She said she had seen the world with Soroptimist International. She said Programme Action was the backbone of Soroptimism and she had derived a lot of satisfaction from being involved in the many projects the club has instigated.

For more see: sigbi.org/wakefield.