Snow sculptors from Leeds to create Eddie the Eagle on Austrian mountain for international competition

Leeds Born Justin Scott, 50, and Martin Sharp, 45, are to travel back to Austria to compete in Ischgl’s international snow sculpture competition against some of the top figurative sculptors in the world.

Justin has competed in the competition since 2001 after he stepped in as a chance replacement when a Canadian sculptor was injured - despite being on his own holiday.

Since then, Justin - who was joined by friend Martin around seven years ago - has created a huge array of works on different themes, with highlights including a large Papa Smurf and two versions of Elton John.

Despite cancelled flights and restrictions scuppering last year's competition, the pair are now due to head to the mountains for the contest which starts on January 10 against seven other teams from around the world.

Speaking to the YEP, Martin said: "The theme this year is Winter Sports so we have decided to make an interactive Eddie the Eagle sculpture this time.

"These aren't like snowmen, they are four or five metres large.

"We started planning it in October 2020 for the competition last year but unfortunately Covid put a hold on that.

"We are looking forward to representing Leeds at the competition this year as the only British team expected."

Justin is a trained sculptor graduating from Carmarthenshire college, who now runs his own gardening and tree surgery business.

He has looked to bring a British influence to the mountain tops - previously achieving 2nd place with his piece on Elton John.

Assisted by Martin, a business consultant and fitness coach, and amidst the many obstacles being brought up by current events, they aim to create "the best sculpture possible".

The design for this year is set to feature Eddie the Eagle performing his legendary ski jump.

"There will be interactive elements too", Martin explained.

"He is an iconic British character."

Martin said the pair always see a huge social media reaction when they post pictures of their work.

"We did a live blog last time we competed which went down really well", he added.

"It is a bit unusual and not something you really see every day.

"We are excited to compete this year."