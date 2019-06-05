Snake spotted in Leeds city centre dies after being 'stomped on or run over'

Have your say

An escaped snake spotted slithering through Leeds city centre died despite a rescue effort.

The harmless corn snake was spotted in New Briggate at 10am on Sunday.

The corn snake was found in New Briggate (Photo: Phil Marsden).

Phil Marsden reported the incident to police on the 101 number before posting a picture on Facebook group Leedsface to see if if it was anyone's escaped pet.

He took the snake to the Paws For Thought Pet Centre in York Road, where vets said it looked as if it had been either stamped on or run over.

Sadly, the snake - believed to be called Severus - died shortly after taking a drink of water.

Corn snakes are not harmful to humans and are popular pets.

Most corn snakes for sale in the UK are bred in captivity, according to the RSPCA.

They are mainly fed mice and can live between ten to 15 years if well cared for.