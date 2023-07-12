Skye Bond missing: West Yorkshire Police chief in passionate plea to find Bradford girl last seen 10 days
Skye, 17, was reported missing from her home in Keighley on June 25 and was last seen on the Christchurch Estate in Armley on Saturday, July 1. Police believe she is telling people her name is Zaneya and that she is from Birmingham. She is described as a mixed race female and approximately 5 foot 7 tall.
Detective Inspector Karl Noglik of Bradford CID, said: “We are urgently appealing to the community of Armley in Leeds to report any sightings of Skye to us. We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and we need to make sure she is okay.
“I would urge people in that area to keep a look out for her and report any sightings immediately to us. Skye if you see this appeal, please contact us and let us know you’re safe.”
Appealing for further information on July 2, police revealed that it’s believed Skye could have changed her clothes and is now wearing dark grey leggings with patterns on them, with a grey/blue crop top, grey Nike jumper with black and white writing on it and black and white trainers.
Her family and Police are growing concerned for her welfare, due to the length of time she’s been missing. Anyone with information on Skye’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or 999 or use the LiveChat facility, quoting log 1461 of 25 June.