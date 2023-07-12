Skye, 17, was reported missing from her home in Keighley on June 25 and was last seen on the Christchurch Estate in Armley on Saturday, July 1. Police believe she is telling people her name is Zaneya and that she is from Birmingham. She is described as a mixed race female and approximately 5 foot 7 tall.

Detective Inspector Karl Noglik of Bradford CID, said: “We are urgently appealing to the community of Armley in Leeds to report any sightings of Skye to us. We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and we need to make sure she is okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would urge people in that area to keep a look out for her and report any sightings immediately to us. Skye if you see this appeal, please contact us and let us know you’re safe.”

Skye, 17, was reported missing from her home in Keighley on June 25. Picture: WYP

Appealing for further information on July 2, police revealed that it’s believed Skye could have changed her clothes and is now wearing dark grey leggings with patterns on them, with a grey/blue crop top, grey Nike jumper with black and white writing on it and black and white trainers.