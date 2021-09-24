Skelton Lake services near Leeds launches huge recruitment drive including 'guaranteed interviews'

Skelton Lake services is a motorway service area operated by Extra on the M1 motorway.

The recruitment event is to appoint Team Members and Team Leaders to join their team across multiple positions within the services.

Vendors including Burger King, Leon and Upper Crust will all be recruiting on the day - according to the event page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have warned groups of people not to meet up at Leeds Skelton Lane Services. Pic: Google

An event by Employment and Skills Leeds will be hosted at their City Exchange building on October 8.

The event listing states: "We are working with Skelton Lake to help fill their Hospitality vacancies.

"They are looking to appoint Team Members and Team Leaders to join their amazing team.

"You can fast-track yourself to a guaranteed interview!

"All you need to do is register on here and book one of the available slots.

"To book a slot, please use the QR code or follow the link on the flyer.