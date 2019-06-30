Six-year-old from Menston who set up club to share love of reading will be judge in group’s first competition

A six-year-old who set up a club to share her love of reading with other young bookworms will be one of the judges in the group’s first competition.

Avid reader Charysma-Poésy Klass, a Menston Primary School pupil, founded The Purple Swan Club to help young school children develop their confidence and enjoyment of reading by coming together to pick up a good book.

Charysma



She set up the club, which runs from 4pm to 5pm on the first Saturday of every month at St John’s Parish Church in Menston, so she could offer help and support to young readers.

Charysma-Poésy spends time with children at the club, helping them master difficult words and sentences and encouraging them to enjoy the books on offer.



And following initial success, Charysma-Poésy decided to go one step further, by setting up a competition for children to share their most beloved books and develop their public speaking skills by reading their favourite passages aloud.



The competition, which will be held on Saturday July 13 at 4pm, is open to pupils in foundation and years one and two at primary school.



While pre-entry is now closed, any other children who want to take part can come to the church on the day to enter the open section of the competition.



A panel of five judges, including Charysma-Poésy, two of her classmates and two parents from the village, will be looking for participants to speak confidently and clearly.



She said: “When I get home from school I rush into the living room, sit down and read my favourite book.”



Mum, Lauretta Adhepeau, said: “She goes around to see if any of her friends need help and she helps them.



“I’m very proud of her.”